HAMMOND — With shelters and nonprofits sprinkled across the Region, accessing homelessness resources in Lake County can be a difficult task, especially for someone in crisis.

Elena Luna Magallanes works with the Autism Society of Indiana as the northwest area assistant manager for direct care services. There is no specific homelessness resource coordinator, so she often faces barriers when connecting people with housing.

"Without having a starting point and a structure, it makes it really complicated," she said.

In spring 2021, Hammond received $1,765,004 through the federal HOME-American Rescue Plan Program. The initiative distributed $5 billion to help municipalities across the country address housing insecurity. In Northwest Indiana, funding went to East Chicago, Gary, Hammond and Lake County.

Magallanes and Ray Kozlowski, a conference leader for St. Casimir Church, told the Hammond Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday that HOME-ARP money should go toward some sort of resource coordinator or intake specialist position.

According to Hammond's draft HOME-ARP spending plan, the city would use $523,753 on supportive services, $400,000 on tenant-based rental assistance and $400,00 on the development of affordable rental housing.

Kozlowski noted that City Rescue Mission is the only men's shelter in Hammond.

Denise Donahue of Gatehouse Recovery Home for Women said her organization can barely pay its bills. Gatehouse has been in Hammond for a year and a half; the nonprofit provides housing, food and transportation for women in recovery. Gateway applied for city funding but was not selected.

"I know you only have so many dollars to go around, but these are Hammond women, 17 of them, that need a place to live," she said. "I'm asking you to reconsider."

Every year, the state conducts a "Point-in-Time Count" in an attempt to measure Indiana's homeless population. The 2022 tally showed 272 unhoused people in Lake County; in 2021, it had 106. The 2022 count for Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties was 234, collectively.

Hammond Common Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1, said the city needs a shelter for homeless veterans. Census data show that 3,337 Hammond residents are veterans. The 2022 PiT listed 59 unhoused veterans, and 40% were considered "chronically homeless."

Gary and Hobart have veteran housing, Kalwinski told the commission. "It's Hammond's turn to step up."

Hammond's draft HOME-ARP spending plan is available at gohammond.com (click Departments, then Community Development; scroll to the bottom and click on Latest News, then the "public input sought" link, then scroll to "download"). The city will accept public comment until 4:30 p.m. March 27 via email at millero@gohammond.com or via U.S. mail at Hammond City Hall, Room 314, 5925 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46320.

Gary's proposed HOME-ARP spending plan is available at gary.gov (click on Departments, then Community Development, then the "Home ARP" link under Our Programs). Written comment can be submitted via email at kmcclam@gary.gov or via U.S. mail at City of Gary Community Development Department, 401 Broadway, Suite 300, Gary, IN 46402. A public hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 13 at Gary City Hall.

