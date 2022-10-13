Hammond introduces $147.4M budget, 21 city employees take buyout

HAMMOND — The city has introduced a proposed 2023 budget of about $147.4 million, up from an approved budget of $142.9 million in 2022.

City Controller Megan Flores said much of the difference came from a $3 million increase to the general fund.

“It was definitely a tough budget," Flores said, adding that inflation made things more difficult. The increase to the general fund "is not horrible, but it is definitely not where we wanted to be."

Included in the proposed budget is a 3% raise for all civil city employees not covered by a contract. Flores said city employees have received a 2% raise for the past few years.

Police and fire are not included in the raise; public safety officials are under contract to receive a 1% raise in 2023 and in 2024. City workers who belong to the Teamsters union are under contract to receive a 2% raise every year, beginning in 2021 and ending in 2024.

The biggest inflation-related increase came from overall supplies, which Flores said went up by about 25%. The city is seeing a lot of miscellaneous costs rise, such as delivery fees and other back-end prices.

Hammond, like municipalities across the country, had to add more money to fuel budget lines; however, Flores said the city tried to keep the 2023 budget "conservative."

"We wanted to be as realistic as possible," Flores said. "If we did cut in certain areas, it's because that budget truly wasn’t necessary.”

The City Council approved an ordinance in September creating a voluntary retirement program for city employees. The 21 employees who accepted the buyout will retire at the end of 2022 and will be paid $1,000 for every year of employment. Vacation and sick days also will be bought out.

During an Aug. 22 council meeting, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city has not offered a buyout since 2017.

Chief of Staff Phil Taillon described the buyout as a "win-win" situation during a Sept. 12 council meeting.

"An employee that has spent a lot of years working for the city of Hammond doing a lot of good things gets a little bonus as they’re retiring,” Taillon said, explaining that employees closer to retirement are typically the highest paid and have the most sick and vacation days. "There’s also going to be opportunities for other employees to now move up.”

As the 21 employees leave the city, departments are going to restructure and get a "a little bit more creative," Flores said. While many openings will be filled, some will be merged with other positions.

With a smaller staff, the city will be able to increase the salaries of employees who take on additional responsibilities.