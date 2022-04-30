Hammond introduces anti-pet mill ordinance

HAMMOND — Several Northwest Indiana communities have taken a stance against puppy mills in recent months — now Hammond is following suit.

Hammond Common Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3, said he started looking into the issue of puppy and pet mills after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 1711 into law in late August, amending the state's Animal Welfare Act.

The law, which went into effect Feb. 23, 2022, bans puppy mills in Illinois and prohibits the sale of dogs and cats by pet shops.

"Of course then it became easy for pet stores to relocate just across the border in Indiana," Tyler said. "We have a responsibility to pass legislation to try to curb the prevalence of puppy mills.”

During a Monday night council meeting, Tyler introduced an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of cats and dogs in the city of Hammond. The ordinance amends all current Hammond pet sale ordinances. If passed, as of Jan. 3, 2023, only breeders operating a licensed kennel would be able to sell cats and dogs in the city.

According to Tyler, there are two existing pet stores that sell dogs and cats in Hammond. He said he does not want to see the shops go out of business, just strengthen their focus on selling other kinds of pets and pet accessories. If the ordinance is passed during the May council meeting, the shops would have about eight months to change their business model.

"We are trying to give them some time to adjust," Tyler said. "We are not trying to shut down these businesses, we still want to continue to support them and figure out other ways they can stay in business, but we also have to be conscious of the issues our city is plagued with, and one of them is stray dogs and cats.”

Stray cats are a common sight in Tyler's neighborhood. He said that while many families purchased and adopted cats and dogs during the pandemic, Humane Indiana and the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana are still crowded with animals.

Under the new ordinance, pet stores can set up adoption areas in their shops.

“Knowing the number of stray cats and pets we have in our city, we want to encourage people to adopt," Tyler said.

The pet store ordinances in Hammond have not been updated since the 1980s. Tyler said it was "time to revise them and step into the 21st century." The ordinance comes after Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Highland and Munster all passed similar humane pet store ordinances this fall and winter.

During the Monday night meeting, the Hammond Common Council unanimously approved the first and second readings of the ordinance. A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. May 9, and after the hearing, the ordinance will then undergo a third and final reading.

The Humane Society estimates that 10,000 puppy mills produce more than 2.4 million puppies annually. Documented abuses among puppy and kitten mills, the organization states, include overbreeding, inbreeding, minimal to nonexistent veterinary care, malnutrition, lack of socialization and inadequate space and exercise.

“This is in the vein of being conscious of how we treat animals,” Tyler said. “As more and more municipalities pass ordinances like this, I think that shows we are all in collaboration in trying to do away with puppy mills.”

