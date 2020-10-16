Hammond man nabbed in Teachers Credit Union holdup

HAMMOND — Federal authorities have arrested a Hammond man in Tuesday’s holdup at a Hammond credit union.

The U.S. attorney’s office is charging 57-year-old Murray Ford with bank robbery, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team captured Murray two days after a gunman stole $14,392 from the Teachers Credit Union, 1918 165th St.

Hammond police Detective Sgt. Christopher Gootee, who works with GRIT, alleges in court papers that Ford was the gunman who entered the financial institution at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Gootee said video surveillance footage and witness testimony shows Ford was wearing both a green “neck gaiter” face mask and a blue face mask, reflective sunglasses, a florescent yellow safety vest, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He said Ford banged his revolver on the counter and shouted at tellers to give him all the money in their cash drawers as well as a bag in which to put the cash.

Gootee said a video camera recorded the gunman arriving outside the bank in a white Chevrolet SUV, entering and exiting the bank in about a minute and driving off.