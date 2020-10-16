 Skip to main content
Hammond man nabbed in Teachers Credit Union holdup
Man charged after cops find $14K, sunglasses in his apartment after bank robbery

Police released this surveillance image Tuesday after a man robbed Teachers Credit Union, 1918 165th St. in Hammond. Federal authorities said Friday that Murray Ford, 57, of Hammond, was identified as the suspect and arrested.

HAMMOND — Federal authorities have arrested a Hammond man in Tuesday’s holdup at a Hammond credit union.

The U.S. attorney’s office is charging 57-year-old Murray Ford with bank robbery, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team captured Murray two days after a gunman stole $14,392 from the Teachers Credit Union, 1918 165th St.

Hammond police Detective Sgt. Christopher Gootee, who works with GRIT, alleges in court papers that Ford was the gunman who entered the financial institution at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Gootee said video surveillance footage and witness testimony shows Ford was wearing both a green “neck gaiter” face mask and a blue face mask, reflective sunglasses, a florescent yellow safety vest, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He said Ford banged his revolver on the counter and shouted at tellers to give him all the money in their cash drawers as well as a bag in which to put the cash. 

Gootee said a video camera recorded the gunman arriving outside the bank in a white Chevrolet SUV, entering and exiting the bank in about a minute and driving off.

Police traced the car to Hammond’s Tanglewood Apartments later that evening, and a SWAT team raided an apartment, where the mailbox was labeled with Ford’s last name.

Hammond police said officers arrested Ford there and recovered from the apartment and an apartment storage locker about $14,000, a silver revolver and sunglasses the gunman was wearing.

Two of the bills recovered from the apartment matched the recorded serial numbers of the money stolen from the bank, authorities said.

Ford later admitted committing the armed robbery because he was in financial difficulty, Gootee said.

