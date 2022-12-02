Hammond mayor considers reopening basketball courts almost 4 months after spate of violence prompted closure

HAMMOND — In August, two shootings in three days prompted Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to shut down the basketball courts at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Now the city is looking to reopen the courts — with restrictions.

"We're going to give it a shot. Hopefully the violence goes away, but I can tell you that if the violence at those courts continues, I will shut them down myself. I'll drive the tractor on them and destroy them," McDermott said during a Monday Common Council meeting.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, a shooting at the basketball courts resulted in two injuries. That Saturday, 39-year-old Jullius Brooks was shot and killed at the park. Darren A. Ferguson, 40, has been charged with Brooks' murder.

By Sunday, Aug. 14, McDermott instructed the parks department to close the courts "indefinitely."

The hoops were removed, and the courts have remained empty for almost four months. Last week, McDermott met with members of the Ministerial Alliance of Hammond and Vicinity to discuss a reopening plan.

Before basketball can return to the park, the mayor said, the city needs to crack down on parking restrictions in the surrounding area.

Signs posted on Highland and Lyons Street indicate "residential parking only." Yellow paint shows that parking is not allowed along much of the curb bordering the park. However, on a nice summer day, McDermott said, cars fill the surrounding streets. The city and the police department plan on better enforcing parking restrictions and replacing the yellow curb paint with red.

"It will be easy to walk up to the courts. It will be easy to ride your bike to the courts. It may not be as easy to drive your car there," McDermott explained.

The goal is to make MLK more of a "locals-only park," McDermott said. In the past, he said, people would drive from all over the Region to use the park.

At the start of July, McDermott closed the skateboard area of Pulaski Park after repeated incidents of vandalism and graffiti. The skatepark was closed for about a month and now has an increased police presence.

"We're going to be talking about it (reopening MLK) a lot more in the future, and hopefully by spring we'll see young people out there playing basketball again," McDermott said.