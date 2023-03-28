HAMMOND — For just $10,000, Hammond residents will be able to watch their mayor get his head shaved by a 15-year-old.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. launched a fundraising campaign to support a local family that has been impacted by cancer.

Karina Almaraz, 15, was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma in January. Also known as Hodgkin's disease, the illness is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. Almaraz has been receiving chemotherapy, an exhausting process that can include up to three sessions in one week. If Almaraz stays on her current schedule, she could be finished with chemo treatments by mid-June.

However, the GoFundMe created by McDermott said that the medical bills and costs associated with Almaraz's care will continue far beyond this spring.

"Mayor McDermott is challenging everyone to open their hearts and donate to the Almaraz family to help them cover Karina’s medical expenses so that they can continue to focus on Karina and getting her back to full health," the GoFundMe states.

If McDermott is able to raise $10,000, Almaraz will shave the mayor's head this Friday at 2 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page at facebook.com/GoHammondIN.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised just under $5,000.

McDermott has raised money to combat childhood cancer for over a decade.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/mayor-tom-shaves-head-to-help-karina-almaraz.

PHOTOS: Pedestrian bridge nears completion in Hammond Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave Pedestrian bridge over Calumet Ave