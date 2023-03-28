HAMMOND — For just $10,000, Hammond residents will be able to watch their mayor get his head shaved by a 15-year-old.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. launched a fundraising campaign to support a local family that has been impacted by cancer.
Karina Almaraz, 15, was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma in January. Also known as Hodgkin's disease, the illness is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. Almaraz has been receiving chemotherapy, an exhausting process that can include up to three sessions in one week. If Almaraz stays on her current schedule, she could be finished with chemo treatments by mid-June.
"Mayor McDermott is challenging everyone to open their hearts and donate to the Almaraz family to help them cover Karina’s medical expenses so that they can continue to focus on Karina and getting her back to full health," the GoFundMe states.
If McDermott is able to raise $10,000, Almaraz will shave the mayor's head this Friday at 2 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page at facebook.com/GoHammondIN.
So far, the GoFundMe has raised just under $5,000.