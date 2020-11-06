Hammond mayor’s office tests negative after corporate counsel contracts COVID-19

HAMMOND – After the city's corporation counsel contracted coronavirus, the Hammond mayor and several officials were tested for the virus.
On Friday, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Kevin Smith, the corporation counsel for Hammond, tested positive for coronavirus. McDermott said after Smith received positive results on Friday, the whole city hall staff immediately went to NW Indiana ER & Hospital on Cabela Drive in Hammond.
He reported that everyone tested, which included 10 people, received negative results.
“We got tested right away,” McDermott said. “Everyone in the office, which is pretty much all of the top officials in Hammond, made an appointment with NWI Indiana ER. And everyone associated with the mayor’s office — negative. Except for the most cautious one of everyone, Kevin.”
McDermott spoke about the situation on his podcast, “Left of Center,” during which he spoke with Smith, who called in. Smith said his symptoms are very mild with a light cough and he is quarantining at home.
“It was a surprise to me,” Smith said. “As you know, mayor, by your example we are really careful about masking up.”
McDermott said Smith routinely has contact with several officials in the city and shows great caution by always wearing a mask and social distancing. McDermott said he spoke about it on his show to warn those in the Region that this is not the time to their their guards down. The mayor commented he is surprised by how many people he sees in public not wearing a mask or social distancing.
“This is one of the main reasons we went on air today,” McDermott said. “For me, it’s a learning experience. This guy is really cautious, so this is a lesson for all of us. If Kevin could catch it, anyone can. … People need to know this is hot right now and it’s out there in the community. This disease is active and it’s deadly.”
Adam Scheeringa
Alan Martinez
Bethany Roach
Brandon Smith
Brian Garza
Britton Wilson
Carlos Andrade
Catherine Bergen
Chad Laffoon
Charles Snyder
Cristina Galka
Dajionay James
Danielle Thomas
David Ledesma
David Wilson
Dejuan Eskew
Dermonta Ramsey
Drequan Crowder
Dustyn Boyd
Dwan McDowell
Earl Warner
Edward Bellmore
Edward Lopez
Eliot Flores
Franklin Swopes
Guiyou Shen
Jamaille Shaw
James Fontecchio
James Roberson
Jeffrey Hudgins
Jeremiah Burns
John Crawley
Jordan Lewis
Jordan Reel
Jordyn Schierberl
Jorge Galan
Jose Lopez
Jose Nunez
Jose Rivera
Joseph Olivotto
Kaylan White
Keith McCoy
Kristopher Earl
Lanie Phillips
Lonnie Hutton
Mauricio Torres Mancilla
Melissa Kerns
Michael Melendez
Orlando Cabrales
Paige Del Real
Peter Reindl
Richard Vinet
Robert Mundo
Samuel Bramwell
Samuel Camacho
Samuel Readus
Scott Kennedy
Stacy Kwilas
Tyran James
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.