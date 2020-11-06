 Skip to main content
Hammond mayor’s office tests negative after corporate counsel contracts COVID-19
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. gives a COVID-19 update on his podcast, “Left of Center."

 Screenshot

HAMMOND – After the city's corporation counsel contracted coronavirus, the Hammond mayor and several officials were tested for the virus.

On Friday, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Kevin Smith, the corporation counsel for Hammond, tested positive for coronavirus. McDermott said after Smith received positive results on Friday, the whole city hall staff immediately went to NW Indiana ER & Hospital on Cabela Drive in Hammond.

He reported that everyone tested, which included 10 people, received negative results.

“We got tested right away,” McDermott said. “Everyone in the office, which is pretty much all of the top officials in Hammond, made an appointment with NWI Indiana ER. And everyone associated with the mayor’s office — negative. Except for the most cautious one of everyone, Kevin.”

McDermott spoke about the situation on his podcast, “Left of Center,” during which he spoke with Smith, who called in. Smith said his symptoms are very mild with a light cough and he is quarantining at home.

“It was a surprise to me,” Smith said. “As you know, mayor, by your example we are really careful about masking up.”

McDermott said Smith routinely has contact with several officials in the city and shows great caution by always wearing a mask and social distancing. McDermott said he spoke about it on his show to warn those in the Region that this is not the time to their their guards down. The mayor commented he is surprised by how many people he sees in public not wearing a mask or social distancing. 

“This is one of the main reasons we went on air today,” McDermott said. “For me, it’s a learning experience. This guy is really cautious, so this is a lesson for all of us. If Kevin could catch it, anyone can. … People need to know this is hot right now and it’s out there in the community. This disease is active and it’s deadly.”

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

