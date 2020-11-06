Hammond mayor’s office tests negative after corporate counsel contracts COVID-19

HAMMOND – After the city's corporation counsel contracted coronavirus, the Hammond mayor and several officials were tested for the virus.

On Friday, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Kevin Smith, the corporation counsel for Hammond, tested positive for coronavirus. McDermott said after Smith received positive results on Friday, the whole city hall staff immediately went to NW Indiana ER & Hospital on Cabela Drive in Hammond.

He reported that everyone tested, which included 10 people, received negative results.

“We got tested right away,” McDermott said. “Everyone in the office, which is pretty much all of the top officials in Hammond, made an appointment with NWI Indiana ER. And everyone associated with the mayor’s office — negative. Except for the most cautious one of everyone, Kevin.”

McDermott spoke about the situation on his podcast, “Left of Center,” during which he spoke with Smith, who called in. Smith said his symptoms are very mild with a light cough and he is quarantining at home.

“It was a surprise to me,” Smith said. “As you know, mayor, by your example we are really careful about masking up.”