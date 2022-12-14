Hammond mayor says city will appeal federal jury's $25.5M award for civil rights violations

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city plans on appealing a recent verdict that awarded $25.5 million in damages to a Gary man.
According to previous Times reports, a U.S. District Court jury made the award to James Hill Jr. because then-Hammond police Capt. Michael Solan violated his civil rights and deprived him of a fair trial in 1982.
McDermott said the city is "on the hook for most" of the $25.5 million.
“We are appealing and doing everything we can to defend the city," McDermott said Monday during a Common Council meeting. “I think this is when it pays to have an attorney for a mayor because this is a very serious matter.”
Hill, 59, was arrested when he was 17 for the 1980 robbery and rape of a Hammond gas station attendant.
The attendant identified Hill and Larry Mayes as the perpetrators. Hill served 17½ years in prison; Hayes, who has since died, served almost 19. However, modern DNA analysis excluded Hill and Mayes as participants in the sexual assault.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan recommended in 2009 that Hill's rape conviction be set aside.
With his fiancé Antasha Acree at his side, James Hill recounts his ordeal of being wrongly convicted.
In 2006, Mayes won a $9 million verdict against Solan and the city. That award was later reduced to $4.5 million as part of a settlement.
During the recent federal civil lawsuit, Hill's attorneys — Scott King, Lakeisha Murdaugh and Russell Brown — told the jury that Solan illegally concealed or withheld two documents from prosecutors, who subsequently were unable to turn the documents over to Hill's defense lawyers.
One of the documents detailed a statement given by a jail inmate who claimed that a man named Deneal had admitted to committing robberies in Hammond with Mayes. The inmate told police that Deneal allegedly admitted that he and Mayes kidnapped a woman from a gas station and raped her.
According to trial testimony, the gas station attendant reviewed hundreds of photos in the weeks after her attack with Gary and Hammond police before identifying Hill as a suspect.
Hill's civil trial marked the first time Solan testified that he went to speak with Deneal after reviewing the report and ruled him out as a suspect in the gas station attendant's rape because Deneal had a mustache and the attendant said her attackers were clean-shaven.
The second document detailed a statement from a man named Ezell who played basketball with Hill. In the statement, Ezell said he knew Hill to carry a blue bag and that Hill told Ezell he'd gotten the bag from a friend. At Hill's 1982 trial, Ezell testified that Hill told him he made the bag himself.
A blue bag ended up being a key piece of evidence at Hill's 1982 trial because the gas station attendant testified that one of her two attackers placed a blue bag on the counter and ordered her to fill it with money.
One of Solan's attorneys, Donald Levinson, said it was reasonable to infer that attorneys had the Ezell document in 1982 because of their questions at trial and it was possible that the state didn't properly inventory discovery items.
The federal civil lawsuit was the first of two filed on Hill's behalf to go to trial.
The second, which is pending, involves a 2018 murder conviction overturned in 2021. Both of Hill's now-overturned convictions were linked to a constellation of crimes in 1980 that included the homicide of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence "Larry" Pucalik and involved some of the same evidence, including a blue bag.
Although the city's appeal has not yet been filed, McDermott said there "are a number of issues we're raising and we feel very confident the verdict will be reduced."
"We have excellent attorneys representing the city," McDermott said.