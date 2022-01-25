Hammond moves ahead with Rimbach Plaza project

HAMMOND — Hammond is moving forward with the new downtown plaza planned for Hohman Avenue.

A central element of the much-anticipated Hammond downtown redevelopment involves moving the "Rotunda Fountain" from its current perch at 5230 Hohman Ave. The city is straightening out the swoop that curves Rimbach Street, aligning it with Fayette Street. The realignment will discourage speeding and facilitate the creation of Rimbach Plaza, the outdoor gathering space where the Rotunda Fountain will ultimately land.

The plaza will sit in front of an estimated 208-unit apartment complex planned for an underutilized parking lot off Hohman. While Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson said the complex is still in the "development agreement phase," the city is already envisioning a bottom floor filled with retail.

In preparation for the development, the Hammond Common Council passed an ordinance reclassifying the rotunda's current location, currently zoned S-1, Sculpture, to C-3, Central Business District, during a Monday night meeting.

The rotunda's final location will be zoned S-1; in the meantime, the rotunda will go into storage. Anderson said the art piece will likely be returned to Hohman Avenue in early 2023.

Brian Poland, director of the Hammond Planning Department, said the water element of the fountain may change. Instead of the current style; where water rains down into a large pool, the design may shift to "decorative" streams coming from the cement complete with colored lights, though Poland said no decisions have been made.

Work on Hohman will also include bringing the street down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane; 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 8- and 11-foot sidewalks on either side of Hohman; decorative lighting with banner arms; and large, fast-growing trees along curb lines and down the center of Hohman.

Construction on Rimbach Plaza is slated to start this spring.

During the Monday meeting, the council also approved an ordinance amendment that expanded the properties eligible under the Hammond is My Home Improvement Project. Started in 2016, Hammond is My Home gives homeowners who are displaced because of a capital improvement project $5,000 towards a new property in the city. The program does not apply to landlords or tenants of rental properties affected by capital improvement projects.

The amendment expanded the reach of the program, allowing residents impacted by the Governor's Parkway bridge project to benefit. Currently in the design phase, Governor's Parkway is planned for the Hessville neighborhood. Councilman Scott Rakos, D-6, said the project will likely displace two properties.

