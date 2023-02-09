HAMMOND — In May 2021 the city announced plans for a $45 million destination YMCA. Prices have gone up over the past 20 months, but the project is steadily moving forward.

"This will be a destination YMCA that will just continue to revitalize and excite that area," Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said Tuesday during a Hammond Redevelopment Commission meeting.

Buckmaster said the cost of the two-phase project is at $65 million to 70 million. The Y has raised about $50 million so far.

The Hammond Destination YMCA will be at the former Woodmar Mall site next to the Hammond Sportsplex.

Work on the first phase of the project is slated to begin in May. It will tackle the 120,000-square-foot indoor facility, which will feature group exercise studios, gyms, youth and adult programming spaces, indoor turf and two pools.

One of the indoor pools will be a zero-depth-entry warm-water pool complete with slides, a kids area and a vortex pool that contains a current. Buckmaster said the vortex pool is perfect for different kinds of physical therapy and water walking. The second indoor pool will be a six-lane lap pool.

The indoor facility is expected to be complete in December 2024, he said, calling it "a great Christmas present" for the city of Hammond and surrounding communities. The destination Y will have "all the things a community would need to stay healthy and vibrant."

Phase 2, which Buckmaster hopes will begin in May 2024, will consist of an outdoor water park with lap lanes and two "run-out" slides that will be separate from the main pool. One will be an open body slide; the other will be fully enclosed.

The Y also completed a $10 million expansion at the Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave. Before the renovation, Buckmaster said, the Hammond Y had about 5,000 members and now it has close to 15,000. The new YMCA will be about three times larger and is expected to have 40,000 to 45,000 members.

Buckmaster said the activities and features offered at the Hammond Ys will complement one another.

The Hammond RDC unanimously determined Tuesday that both phases of the destination YMCA are in compliance with the Woodmar Area Redevelopment Plan. Commissioner Greg Myricks said the Y will work well with the Sportsplex.

"This will be a very good complement for family-friendly activities concentrated in one area," he said.

The city is contributing $10 million to the project. Those interested in partnering with the Y can learn more at crymca.org/hammonddestinationymca; Buckmaster said any gaps in funding will be covered by the YMCA.

GALLERY: Schererville Family YMCA undergoes expansion Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Gallery HTML code