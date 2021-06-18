 Skip to main content
Hammond officer dies from COVID-19, FOP says
Hammond officer dies from COVID-19, FOP says

Sgt. Thomas E. Sawyer, 53, died after a difficult fight against the virus, which he contracted while working. 

HAMMOND — A city police officer died Thursday from COVID-19, police said Thursday.

Sgt. Thomas E. Sawyer, 53, died after a difficult fight against the virus, which he contracted while working, the Hammond Police Department said.

"We are heartbroken as there are no words for the sadness we feel," the department and Hammond FOP Lodge 51 said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the Sawyer family and those who love Tom."

Sawyer, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served with Hammond police for 23 years.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Police and the FOP said more details would be released as Sawyer's funeral is planned.

He is survived by a his wife and two children, police said.

