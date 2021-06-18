 Skip to main content
Hammond officer dies from COVID, FOP says
HAMMOND — A police officer died Thursday from COVID, Hammond FOP Lodge 51 said Thursday.

Sgt. Tom Sawyer died "after a difficult fight against COVID-19 contracted while working as an officer," the FOP said.

"We are heartbroken as there are no words for the sadness we feel as a department and FOP," the FOP said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the Sawyer family and those who love Tom."

The lodge said more details would be released as Sawyer's funeral is planned.

