Hammond officials continue to push for the closure of troubled Coach's Corner bar

On Dec. 7, the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied a request to allow a new owner to operate the bar. In a Hammond news release, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the decision was welcomed by his administration.

“I hope the commission finalizes this ruling and closes them down for good," McDermott said. "Hammond takes an aggressive stance against bars that cause violence in our city, and this is the latest victory."

In January of 2020, the Lake County Local Board voted to deny the renewal of Coach’s permit, citing criminal activity, numerous police calls and unauthorized pizza making. The bar appealed the ruling and was allowed to continue operations until the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission voted to uphold the local board’s recommendation.

Coach's Corner filed another appeal and in 2020, the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and Coach’s entered into a settlement agreement, the bar admitted "being a Public Nuisance and Failure to Possess High and Fine Moral Character" and paid a fine of $2,000, according to the news release.