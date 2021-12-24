Hammond officials continue to push for the closure of troubled Coach's Corner bar

HAMMOND — Two years after a woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Hessville bar, the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission has denied the bar's request to permit a new owner to operate at the Kennedy Avenue location.
In 2019, 26-year-old Katelyn Golden was fatally shot in the parking lot of Coach's Corner bar. Steven M. Todd shot Golden after she yelled at him for bumping into her. Todd then got into a vehicle with another man and fled the scene, police said.
Todd received a 12-year prison sentence in June of this year after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The alleged driver, Kyum Gillis, turned himself in Dec. 2 on a level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal. Charges against Gillis are currently pending.
Gillis and former semi-professional basketball player Bobby L. Smith previously were charged in connection with another shooting outside Coach's Corner that wounded a 27-year-old man, earlier in 2019. A man was also shot in the stomach outside Coach's Corner in 2020.
On Dec. 7, the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied a request to allow a new owner to operate the bar. In a Hammond news release, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the decision was welcomed by his administration.
“I hope the commission finalizes this ruling and closes them down for good," McDermott said. "Hammond takes an aggressive stance against bars that cause violence in our city, and this is the latest victory."
In January of 2020, the Lake County Local Board voted to deny the renewal of Coach’s permit, citing criminal activity, numerous police calls and unauthorized pizza making. The bar appealed the ruling and was allowed to continue operations until the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission voted to uphold the local board’s recommendation.
Coach's Corner filed another appeal and in 2020, the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and Coach’s entered into a settlement agreement, the bar admitted "being a Public Nuisance and Failure to Possess High and Fine Moral Character" and paid a fine of $2,000, according to the news release.
This September, the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission unanimously voted to once again deny Coach’s renewal application. Coach's appealed that decision and is currently operating on a permit extension until Jan. 17.
The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission is expected to rule on Hammond’s Motion to Intervene after Jan. 17. According to the release, if Hammond is allowed to intervene, city officials will push the commission to once again deny Coach’s renewal application.
“It is my sincere hope that we will end this once and for all when the extension expires for the sake of our residents and the neighborhood,” McDermott said.