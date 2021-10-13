Hammond ordinance requiring employees report arrests narrowly passes, drawing mayor's ire

“If they’re lying about it, that’s a separate offense,” Rakos said. “After reading this I don’t understand what the problem is.”

McDermott took issue with the timing of concerns.

“This has been in committee for a month and this is the first time we’re discussing this. It’s a torpedo on the day of the council meeting which is becoming the norm unfortunately. This is employees charged with crimes,” McDermott said. “This is who we’re sticking up for here, right? An employee that has been charged with a crime. That is facing prison. They don’t have to tell their boss. That’s absolutely ludicrous. I can’t believe we’re having this discussion. This is embarrassing actually. Take a step back council. Employees charged with crimes don’t have to tell us. That’s insane.”

Tyler said he had no issue with the ordinance as a concept but wanted stronger language.

“You can be arrested without being charged with a crime,” Tyler said.

McDermott said this was a defining issue for this administration.