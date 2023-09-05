HAMMOND — A 72-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on the 2300 block of East 165th Street.
Rafael Baldazo, of Hammond, died from blunt force injuries due to being struck by vehicle, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
The call came in around 10:21 p.m. the previous night, Hammond fire Deputy Chief Bernie Grisolia said. The man was riding his bike when he was hit and died on scene.
Hammond police are investigating the crash. They did not immediately respond to a request for information Tuesday afternoon.
