Hammond police searching for missing teen who left home Thursday

HAMMOND — Hammond Police Department is asking the public to help locate a teenager who was last seen Thursday.
Malachi Durham, 13, left his home near Hammond Central High School voluntarily, according to a Facebook post Friday.
Police said Durham often spends time near Eggers Middle School, Hessville and Hammond Central High School during dismissal time.
Anyone with knowledge of Durham's whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police said.
