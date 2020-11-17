Hammond preparing for holidays with Nov. 27 tree lighting, Dec. 5 parade

HAMMOND — The holidays may seem different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing not changing is the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hammond.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. announced Monday the city's holiday tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in front of Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Ave.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served while supplies last.

There also will be special performances by the Calumet College of St. Joseph dance team and the Hammond Academy of Performing Arts singers.

Individuals attending the tree lighting in person are expected to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The event also will be broadcast live on the city's Facebook page for those who prefer to watch from home.

Eight days later, the 2020 Hammond Holiday Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Dec. 5, beginning at Gavit High School and going up Indianapolis Boulevard to the Hammond Sportsplex.

