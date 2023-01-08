 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammond Public Library still closed after catastrophic water leak, crews working on repairs

  • Updated
Hammond Public Library

The pipe burst on Christmas Day at the Hammond Library.

HAMMOND — The Hammond Public Library remains closed after a sprinkler pipe froze and burst on Christmas Day.

The water leak occurred on the second floor but caused major damage to the entire building. During a Mayor’s Night Out community meeting Wednesday, Marty Wielgos, president of the Hammond Public Library board, said water rushed out of the line at a rate of about 100 gallons a minute.

“It looked like a waterfall coming down the stairwell,” Wielgos told the Times shortly after the leak.

The break occurred in one of the library’s work areas, about 30 feet from the nearest book. However, because of the amount of water, the entire building was affected. Remediation efforts are underway, and workers are completing a full inventory of the books.

Wielgos said 90,000 square feet of carpeting has been removed from the building.

“We’re working diligently to quickly open up a small portion of the library so that we can service patrons,” he explained.

While the physical library is closed, patrons can access virtual materials at hammondlibrary.org.

