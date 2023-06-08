HAMMOND — Visitors will be able to chat with authors from across the Region during the Hammond Public Library's eighth Local Author Fair.

The event will take place June 24 at Hammond's newly reopened library, 564 State St. From noon to 3 p.m., more than 20 local authors will gather in the community room to talk about their work and sell copies of their books.

The event is usually held during April in conjunction with National Library Week. However, this year a devastating flood forced the library to postpone the event. On Christmas, a sprinkler on the second floor of the library burst, flooding the facility. The Hammond Public Library was closed for over three months. It was able to reopen in April after $1.75 million worth of renovations.

This year, the Local Author's Fair will be held in conjunction with the library's summer reading program. Hammond Senior Information Services Librarian Gretchen Wallett said this year's program theme is "Find Your Voice." Participants who log the amount they read online are eligible for prizes. More information is available at hammond.beanstack.com/reader365.

Prizes include Amazon gift cards, a Nintendo Switch, a karaoke machine and a Kindle.

"We're always trying to get the community to come in and realize what the library has to offer," Wallett explained.

Wallett said the library will be buying all the books written by local authors involved in the fair. The books will be added to the library's local authors section.

The authors included in the fair cover a wide-range of genres — everything from children's books, to graphic novels to local history. Most of the authors are from Northwest Indiana, though some are from Illinois and one is from Indianapolis.

