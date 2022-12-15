 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammond raises fees on truck route violations, plans on adding signage

The fees had not been raised since 1985. 

HAMMOND — Truck drivers who stray from Hammond's posted truck routes will now face a much steeper fine.

The Hammond Common Council voted unanimously Monday to increase the $200 minimum truck-route violation fee to $1,000. The maximum fee is now $2,500. 

Councilman Scott Rakos, D-6th, has said the fees were last updated in 1985. 

The city is also in the midst of creating a color-coded system, with signs posted on every block designating which roads trucks are allowed to travel.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the goal is to “make it completely apparent when you're on the truck route and when you’re no longer on the truck route ... we’re literally talking about thousands of signs throughout the city."

During a November council meeting, McDermott said he spoke with several city employees and police officers and found there was a "general confusion" about which city roads are, and are not, truck routes.

 
