Hammond removes police and fire residency requirement

New recruits to the Hammond Police and Fire Department no longer have to live in the city.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
HAMMOND — New recruits to the Hammond police and fire departments no longer have to live in the city.
During its Monday meeting, the City Council passed an ordinance amending the previous residency requirement ordinance that stated police and fire personnel had to maintain residency in the city for the first year of employment. The ordinance passed with a vote of 8-1.
Corporation Council Kevin Smith said the Hammond Police Department estimates somewhere between 15 and 30 officers could retire in the next two to three years. Councilman Scott Rakos, D-6, said he hoped removing the residency requirement would help the city "maintain a strong and diverse police and fire work force."
"Due to the competitive salary and benefits of police and fire departments in nearby communities, the city of Hammond must make changes," Rakos said.
Last year, Gov. Eric Holcomb
signed House Enrolled Act 1033 into law, removing the requirement that police officers and firefighters have to live within 50 miles of the community they serve.
Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1, was the sole "no" vote. He said the city may need to address why Hammond is "not an appealing place to move to."
“I can appreciate the fire and police chief’s frustration with getting numbers up there for hires in the city of Hammond, I just would prefer that they don’t take the residency away," Kalwinski said. "This is an opportunity to really look at Hammond and aggressively try and go after Hammond residents who might be interested. We have 70,000 residents and people need jobs."
Councilwoman Katrina Alexander said she knows it has been particularly hard to recruit new employees during the pandemic, adding that she hopes both departments will continue to try and hire Hammond residents.
