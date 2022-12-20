Hammond rethinks ARPA spending plan in face of inflation

HAMMOND — Rising construction costs have forced the city to rethink some of its American Rescue Plan Act spending plan.

In September 2021, the Hammond Common Council unanimously adopted an ordinance outlining a spending plan for $38 million, nearly 75%, of the city's $51.39 million ARPA allocation. Dubbed ARP 1.0, the plan funded a long list of infrastructure projects throughout the city. However, inflation has driven the city to dedicate much of the remaining ARPA money, about $13.39 million, to finishing the projects outlined in ARP 1.0.

On Dec. 12, the council unanimously approved the ARP 2.0 spending plan, which includes allocating an additional $1.6 million for the downtown redevelopment. The original ARPA plan set aside $5 million for the reconstruction of Hohman Avenue, according to past Times reports.

Under ARP 2.0, the city will also contribute an additional $1.5 million to the ongoing lead-remediation project in the Robertsdale neighborhood. The project, which initially received about $5 million of ARPA money, is cleaning up properties that have elevated lead levels.

The pedestrian bridge being built over Calumet Avenue will receive an additional $1.8 million. The Little Calumet River Trail Pedestrian Bridge, near the eastbound exit for Interstate 80/94, will give bikers and pedestrians a safe place to cross. It initially received $5 million in ARPA funds.

The city is also increasing the local match portion of the Governor's Parkway train bridge planned for Hessville. Designed to lift traffic above the train tracks, the bridge would start at 173rd Street east of Parrish Avenue and end on 169th Street. The city is allocating an additional $400,000 after an initial ARPA contribution of $3.6 million.

The reconstruction of Kennedy Avenue, also in Hessville, will receive an additional $1.5 million after an initial ARPA allocation of $5 million. In an effort to slow traffic along the busy road, the city is widening sidewalks and cutting Kennedy Avenue down to two lanes between 164th Place and 169th Street.

The reconstruction of J.F. Mahoney Drive will get an additional $1.3 million; it initially received $400,000 in ARPA funds.

The city has also decided to rethink two fire station upgrades. The relocation of Fire Station No. 7 has been postponed, and the relocation of Station No. 2 will be rebid. The city planned on using $3.5 million in ARPA funds for a new Station 2 at 2400 Calumet Ave.; however, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the bids came back too high.

The city will rebid the project and pay for it without ARPA money. Instead, $2.1 million of ARPA money will go toward infrastructure at Memorial Park.

