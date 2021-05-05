Hammond School Board votes down 'balanced calendar'

HAMMOND — Following some tense moments between two of its members, the School City of Hammond board voted Tuesday against a proposed balanced calendar for the 2021-22 school year that would have started earlier and created remediation time during fall and spring breaks.

Instead, the school calendar will revert to the previously approved calendar. The first day of school is Aug. 18 and the last day is June 3.

The board vote was three against the balanced schedule, one in favor and one abstention.

That vote came after board President John Czulno called for a recess after members Carlotta Blake-King and Cindy Murphy verbally sparred over parliamentary procedure and the relevance of Blake-King’s comments.

Blake-King spoke against the balanced schedule, saying the board had already approved next year’s calendar. She added comments from parents who claimed the school system did not wisely spend money and did not hire enough social workers and aides.

As Blake-King continued, Murphy said her fellow trustee was going off the topic, to which Blake-King disagreed, citing bias against her.

“I cannot support this,” Blake-King said. “You all are constantly suppressing my comments.”