HAMMOND — In an effort to curb violent crime, the city has introduced an ordinance that would force gas stations to close between midnight and 5 a.m.

Announced in a Thursday news release, the proposed legislation will officially be considered during the July 10 Hammond Common Council meeting. The ordinance was introduced by the common council with the support of Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., according to the news release.

Last month a 33-year-old man from Chicago died after being shot at a Hammond gas station. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at the Luke gas station at 5105 State Line Ave.

“This was just the latest violent crime that took place at a gas station," McDermott said in the news release. "Our gas stations are frequented by people who come into the city from Illinois for cheaper gas, cigarettes and other items, and in this instance a person was killed in our city while patronizing a gas station late at night."

According to the news release, Hammond is home to 37 gas stations, though some already close before midnight.

Under the proposed ordinance, gas station owners would be able to petition the Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety for an exception to the mandatory closure.

Violent crimes such as car jackings, robberies and shootings have been a problem at Hammond has stations for several years, McDermott said. Gary gas stations have struggled with a similar problem. Over the past few years, both Mayor Jerome Prince and the Gary Common Council have considered legislation that would require gas stations to have armed security guards over night, however the ordinance has never moved forward.

"I can’t sit back and see innocent people become victims of violent crime," McDermott said. "I fully support the council’s efforts to put these restrictions in place and if passed, I will sign this ordinance into law."

The common council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on July 10 in the Hammond City Hall.

