Hammond students returning to the classroom after a week of remote learning

HAMMOND— After kicking off the spring semester online, the School City of Hammond will return to in-person learning the week of Jan. 10.

Rising COVID-19 cases left the district with a lack of available staff for the first week of school and classes were online. Over winter break a large number of staff called in sick after contracting COVID or being exposed to someone who had.

“We just weren’t going to be in a position where we were going to be able to provide a safe environment for anybody," George said.

The district announced Friday morning that approximately two-thirds of the staff that were out sick "will safely be able to return to work."

Hammond's shift back to the classroom comes a day after the Gary Community School Corp. also announced a return to in-person learning starting Monday. The Merrillville Community School Corp., which started the semester in-person, told families Thursday that classes would move online next week, citing staffing shortages.