Hammond students returning to the classroom after a week of remote learning

HAMMOND— After kicking off the spring semester online, the School City of Hammond will return to in-person learning the week of Jan. 10.
Rising COVID-19 cases left the district with a lack of available staff for the first week of school and classes were online. Over winter break a large number of staff called in sick after contracting COVID or being exposed to someone who had.
“We just weren’t going to be in a position where we were going to be able to provide a safe environment for anybody," George said.
The district announced Friday morning that approximately two-thirds of the staff that were out sick "will safely be able to return to work."
Hammond's shift back to the classroom comes a day after the Gary Community School Corp. also announced a return to in-person learning starting Monday. The Merrillville Community School Corp., which started the semester in-person, told families Thursday that classes would move online next week, citing staffing shortages.
As of Dec. 27, Merrillville schools had 55 positive COVID-19 cases and just under 2% of school staff were in quarantine. From Dec. 11 to 17 Gary Community School Corp. had 17 cases. As of Jan. 3 the Hammond school district had 52 cases. Lake County is currently classified as "red," meaning uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The School City of Hammond urged families to keep children home if they feel ill or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.