Hammond takes Franciscan to court over looming ER closure

Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert has said his department's ambulances would take patients to Community and Franciscan hospitals in Munster and Ingalls in Harvey.

"It means that Hammond firefighters will be tied up on ambulance runs in Munster, waiting for the patients to be cleared for an hour or two," McDermott has said. "When someone has a heart attack, it will take longer to get there. It will take longer to get back to a heart attack victim. People will die. That's an uncomfortable fact because it's a religious group that's supposed to be devoted to helping the poor. But this will increase response times, and ambulances will be tied up waiting in another town while patients are waiting with life-threatening conditions."

McDermott said he has been working with Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones to create a proposal addressing the potential gap in service.

"It's interesting how different hospitals treat service to the poor," McDermott said, noting that Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus is "committed" to Gary. "Not all hospitals are like bankers."

Franciscan's legal counsel could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.