Hammond takes Franciscan to court over looming ER closure

HAMMOND — Franciscan Health announced last week that its downtown Hammond hospital would stop accepting ambulances this Friday, a decision city leaders are determined to fight.
The city filed a motion Monday afternoon for a temporary restraining order. The TRO would restrain Franciscan Alliance Inc. from closing the emergency department of Franciscan Health Hammond.
The motion, filed in Lake Superior Court, says Franciscan's sudden closure "presents a health care crisis — leaving approximately 80,000 residents without immediate access to emergency medical services."
"The city will suffer immediate and irreparable injury, loss and damage unless Franciscan Alliance is enjoined and restrained by this court from closing its emergency room department pending a hearing and resolution of the city's Application for Preliminary and Permanent Injunction."
Franciscan initially announced plans in May 2021 to significantly downsize and demolish portions of the former St. Margaret's hospital. The Mishawaka-based health care provider planned to shrink the 226-bed hospital, 5454 Hohman Ave., to an eight-bed acute-care hospital, emergency department and primary-care location.
At the time, Franciscan Health said the century-old building became too expensive to maintain but it would maintain a significant presence in Hammond.
“I want everyone to understand we are not closing the hospital. We are still committed to providing the highest quality health care to the city of Hammond and the surrounding communities for decades to come,” Patrick Maloney, then-president and CEO of Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond and Munster, said in the 2021 announcement.
This fall, Franciscan's plans changed. On Nov. 3 it announced that inpatient care and ER services at Franciscan Health Hammond would cease. On Dec. 12, Franciscan notified first responders that it will start turning away ambulances at 6 a.m. Dec. 23. Franciscan Health Hammond's emergency department will continue to take walk-in patients until Dec. 31.
“In the last 15 months, we have seen inpatient volume at Franciscan Health Hammond drop to an average of 2.5 patients per day. Of the 54 patients who present to the emergency room each day, more than 90% would be better served in a lower-cost setting, such as an urgent care or primary care clinic," Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Munster interim President/CEO Barbara Anderson said in a statement.
"It is difficult to maintain operational efficiency at these volumes. Had we been able to predict the dramatic decrease in volumes, we would have planned differently at the outset. As a result, Franciscan Health is consolidating its hospital-based services in Munster and Dyer and continuing to offer ambulatory services in Hammond."
While Franciscan Health will maintain medical offices in downtown Hammond, it will no longer offer basic hospital services, such as overnight stays for observation. The city's request for a TRO says Franciscan announced that the ER would close "suddenly and without any notice," giving the city no time to plan for the loss.
“The city lost 18 months of planning while Franciscan told the mayor, the fire department and several departments within the city that the emergency room was going to stay open,” Hammond corporation counsel Kevin Smith said Monday. "You can't just call somebody up and say in 58 days we’re going to close an ER that’s been there for 120 years."
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city was already "overwhelmed because the hospital shut down." McDermott argued that the ER closing would have "ramifications all across the Region," especially because Hammond is along the state line. If the ER does close, McDermott said, surrounding hospitals could become overburdened with patients.
Local fire departments would have to prepare for longer travel times. The Hammond Fire Department has said it will take patients to Community and Franciscan hospitals in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
"It's going to add seven, eight, 10 minutes to the drive no matter what," Fire Chief Jeff Smith has said. "It's going to be farther and take more time."
Trauma patients who suffered stabbings or shootings will continue to be taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn or the University of Chicago hospital in Hyde Park.
"It means that Hammond firefighters will be tied up on ambulance runs in Munster, waiting for the patients to be cleared for an hour or two," McDermott has said. "When someone has a heart attack, it will take longer to get there. It will take longer to get back to a heart attack victim. People will die. That's an uncomfortable fact because it's a religious group that's supposed to be devoted to helping the poor. But this will increase response times, and ambulances will be tied up waiting in another town while patients are waiting with life-threatening conditions."
McDermott said he has been working with Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones to create a proposal addressing the potential gap in service.
"It's interesting how different hospitals treat service to the poor," McDermott said, noting that Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus is "committed" to Gary. "Not all hospitals are like bankers."
Franciscan's legal counsel could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
