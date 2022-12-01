Hammond to crack down on truck-route violations

The city is looking to increase the truck route violation fee.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
HAMMOND — City leaders want to reduce the number of trucks traveling on residential roads by adding clear signage and increasing fees for violations.
After speaking with several city employees and police officers, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he found "general confusion" about which city roads are, and are not, truck routes.
To address the problem, the city plans on creating a color-coded system, with signs posted on every block designating which roads trucks are allowed to travel. Hammond would need thousands of signs, posted on both sides of the street, McDermott said Monday during a Common Council meeting.
Tthe council also heard legislation that would increase the truck-route violation fee to $1,000 from a minimum of $200. Councilman Scott Rakos, D-6th, said the fee has not been updated since 1985.
If the ordinance is passed, truckers would have to pay a maximum of $2,500 for driving on a nontruck route.
Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, said he often hears from residents who see "truck traffic in places where it's not supposed to be."
"Hopefully (the ordinance) will solve some of those issues that we've been seeing," he said.
The council will further review the proposed fee increase on Dec. 12.
