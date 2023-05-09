HAMMOND — Hammond residents will be able to snag some free flowers, just in time for Mother's Day.
The city is hosting its annual flower giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive.
Residents will need to show their valid Indiana driver's license or a state of Indiana identification card showing a Hammond address.
Flowers will be distributed until supplies run out. Call 219-554-0155 for more information.
PHOTOS: Seed Planting Ceremony at Faith Farms CDC in Gary
