Hammond to provide up to $10,000 in small business loans
HAMMOND — Small businesses affected by the pandemic will be able to get up to $10,000 as part of a program to boost the local economy.

The Small Business Resiliency Program is offering forgivable loans to qualified Hammond businesses, according to the mayor's office.

“Small business is the backbone of any community and they have been hit especially hard during this pandemic,” said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. “They employ our families and neighbors and many employees have been laid off as businesses have had to close. This program will help expedite the recovery to these businesses and our local economy and I’m excited to play a role in getting us all back on track.”

On May 27, the program will begin accepting applications from qualifying, locally-owned businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The funds can be used for businesses to pay rent, mortgages, utilities, insurance, property taxes, coronavirus-related equipment and other approved business expenses.

The program will be available from May 27 through June 26. Businesses must show documents that prove their operations have been affected by the pandemic along with their application.

Anne Anderson, Gary director of economic development, said the process will include a simple online application and the Economic Development Office will be available to answer questions.

The Economic Development Office can be reached at 219-853-6508, extension 1, and more information can be found at the city website at www.gohammond.com.

