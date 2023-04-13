HAMMOND — After being closed for over nine months, the basketball courts at Martin Luther King Jr. Park will reopen April 22.
Over the summer, two shootings in three days prompted Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to shut down the basketball courts "indefinitely."
On Thursday, Aug. 11, a shooting at the basketball courts resulted in two injuries. That Saturday, 39-year-old Jullius Brooks was shot and killed at the park. In March Darren A. Ferguson, 40, pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of Brooks.
McDermott previously told the Times that before the courts would reopen, the city needed to crack down on parking restrictions in the surrounding area. Many of the nearby streets only allow residential parking. The goal is to make MLK more of a "locals-only park," McDermott said.
The city announced Thursday that a news conference will be held at the park at 10 a.m. April 22. McDermott, Common Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, and other city and school officials will speak during the news conference; afterwards the courts will be open to the public.
"The city of Hammond is now reopening the basketball courts to the public with the hope that the community takes part (in) keeping the park safe for everyone to enjoy," the city news release stated.