HAMMOND — Altom Transport plans to build an education and training center near its corporate headquarters in Hammond.
Altom presented the project during a Hammond Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday. Bill Hutton, an architect working for Altom, said the 7,200-square-foot building will include showers, lockers, a relaxation area, a kitchen, a safety meeting room and some office space.
Hutton said the facility will likely include 40 parking spaces. The planned building, 1636 Summer St., is "much needed."
The project will cost $900,000 to $1 million and will probably create 15 to 20 nonconstruction jobs.
According to the company's website, Altom transports hazardous materials, special wastes, and chemical and petroleum products across the lower 48 states and Canada.
Altom's corporate headquarters are at 1646 Summer St. in Hammond. Hutton said the company also has plans to develop a "much larger building" in the area. However, project details have not gone to the city.
Brian Poland, director of the Hammond Planning Department, said a residential area is to the west of the planned education and training facility. To create a buffer, 40 feet of landscaping will be added along the side of the property that borders White Oak Avenue.
“For 900,000-plus dollars, that’s pretty impressive,” RDC President Tony Hauprich said, and the project would be a "very positive addition to your (Altom's) property and existing business."
The RDC unanimously determined that the project was in compliance with the Redevelopment Plan for the Hammond Central Redevelopment Area.
Altom has terminals in Chicago, Indianapolis and Detroit, as well as in parts of New York state, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas. Altom was founded in 1978; its sister company, Al Warren Oil Co., was founded in 1948. Al Warren, which shares the Summer Street base, supplies fuel and lubricant to owners of car and truck fleets.
More information about Altom can be found at altomtransport.com.
