HAMMOND — Region residents will no longer have to visit Lake Michigan to get a dose of sand and sun — instead they can go to the Hammond Sportsplex.

The city cut the ribbon on four new sand volleyball courts Thursday afternoon. Covered with about 600 tons of white silica sand, the courts are located right outside the Sportsplex's main entrance.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. christened the courts, thanking the crowd as he served a volleyball over the net.

"It's not the most expensive project we've ever done, but it's one of my favorites because it's cheap and we did it ourselves," McDermott said.

The project, which started in May, cost about $150,000. City staff from Hammond Parks, public works, the water department and the sanitary district did much of the labor.

McDermott said the Sportsplex's indoor volleyball program, called Velocity 219, has been extremely successful. Over the years, players have asked for outdoor courts.

Completed in 2018, the Sportsplex offers a wide-range of sports and recreation programs. McDermott has said the facility has proven to be lucrative, generating about $1.3 million in concession sales last year.

McDermott said in recent years, cities throughout the Region have begun to develop similar sporting facilities.

"When these other 'plexes are built and they try to compete with us, we're going to already have all these tournaments coming here, we're going to already have these leagues coming here," McDermott said. "It's important for us to keep setting the pace."

Sportsplex Athletic Supervisor and Velocity 219 Director Brian Erminger led the push for sand volleyball courts. The Velocity program started in 2018 with 84 kids, Erminger said, and now there are some 250. The program used to just be for girls ages 10 through 18, but now there is a 10 and under program and a boys program.

In the coming months, Erminger hopes to add tables around the courts, a wash station, a concession stand and a small stage for musical acts. Already, 60 kids have signed up for the beach volleyball program.

The courts will also be used for adult leagues, corporate events, sand soccer, basketball conditioning and by Purdue Northwest. McDermott said the city has already received offers to host the Junior College Sand Volleyball Nationals in 2024.

"The closest facility like this is all the way in Fort Wayne," Erminger said.

The city hopes to host an adult sand volleyball tournament later this fall. To sign up for a league visit the Hammond Sportsplex at 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. or call 219-853-7666

