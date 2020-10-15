Hammond's water rate hike would impact NWI, Illinois wholesale buyers

The move could position Hammond, a wholesale water supplier to numerous communities in Chicago’s southeast suburbs and in the Region, to remain competitive with Chicago while also increasing overall revenue from future sales.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State law allows Hammond to charge Indiana communities up to 15% above what the city charges city residents, and Hammond can charge what they want to Illinois communities — within reason to stay competitive.

Hammond also sells to the Illinois communities of Lansing, Calumet City, Chicago Heights and other nearby communities.

For years, Hammond has charged Illinois municipalities at 88% of the rate the city of Chicago charges, save for Chicago Heights, whose rate was based on the consumer price index per a 2018 contract.

Hammond council members, including Katrina Alexander, wanted reassurance at this week's council meeting that the increased revenue will go towards the proper infrastructure improvements, rather than other city expenses.

“I want to make sure that if there’s an increase, that it goes to the proper (projects),” Alexander said.

Absent the increase, the city’s planned water infrastructure improvements will “cost (the city) millions,” McDermott said.