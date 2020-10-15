Hammond's water rate hike would impact NWI, Illinois wholesale buyers

HAMMOND — A proposed water rate hike, the city's first since 1985, will affect not only city residents but also impact Illinois and Region cities and towns that purchase wholesale from Hammond.
The water rate hike, announced at Tuesday’s Hammond City Council meeting alongside the mayor’s $85 million budget proposal, would increase Hammond residents’ water bills from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons.
The average Hammond resident, using 5,000 gallons per month, would see a bill increase of about $7.30.
But if approved by the Hammond City Council, the hike — effective Jan. 1, 2021 — would automatically trigger Hammond’s wholesale customers in Indiana, including Munster, Griffith, Dyer, Whiting and Highland, to pay the same higher rate, Mayor Thomas McDermott said.
The municipalities could either decide to absorb the increases or raise their residents' rates.
In the last few years, Hammond has become a major player in the wholesaler water business, recently expanding its scope into the southeast suburbs as a major competitor to Chicago.
“This is a diamond,” McDermott said, referencing the city’s ability to sell wholesale to Illinois cities and towns at a higher rate. “This is an opportunity for us to make money in Illinois and this is an asset we need to invest in.”
The move could position Hammond, a wholesale water supplier to numerous communities in Chicago’s southeast suburbs and in the Region, to remain competitive with Chicago while also increasing overall revenue from future sales.
State law allows Hammond to charge Indiana communities up to 15% above what the city charges city residents, and Hammond can charge what they want to Illinois communities — within reason to stay competitive.
Hammond also sells to the Illinois communities of Lansing, Calumet City, Chicago Heights and other nearby communities.
For years, Hammond has charged Illinois municipalities at 88% of the rate the city of Chicago charges, save for Chicago Heights, whose rate was based on the consumer price index per a 2018 contract.
Hammond council members, including Katrina Alexander, wanted reassurance at this week's council meeting that the increased revenue will go towards the proper infrastructure improvements, rather than other city expenses.
“I want to make sure that if there’s an increase, that it goes to the proper (projects),” Alexander said.
Absent the increase, the city’s planned water infrastructure improvements will “cost (the city) millions,” McDermott said.
The council will consider the rate hike in subsequent public meetings. The next Council of the Whole is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
