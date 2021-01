Hit-and-run crash hospitalizes pedestrian; police search for suspect

HAMMOND — A man was hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon, police said.

At 1:36 p.m. Hammond officers were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 6800 block of Kennedy Avenue, said Lt. Kellogg.

Officers found an injured pedestrian in the roadway who had been hit by a car. The driver had fled the area, leaving the injured man on the street, Kellogg said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and his current condition is unknown.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian was last seen driving north on Kennedy Avenue.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a black or dark-colored SUV with front end damage. The driver was said to be a white male with dark hair.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the driver is asked to call 911 immediately.

