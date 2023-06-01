HAMMOND — Rieth-Riley Construction Co. is beginning work on Hohman Avenue that will require its closure between Sibley and Russell streets until Aug. 11, the city has announced.

The closure is for the next phase of the reconstruction of Hohman as Hammond anticipates significant residential and business development in association with the new West Lake Corridor commuter railroad, which is scheduled to begin full service in 2025.

“This closure allows Hammond to complete the Hohman Avenue reconstruction during the 2023 season and is essential to the $200 million downtown revitalization,” Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in the city's announcement. “We hired world-renowned urban planner Jeff Speck in 2018, knowing the West Lake commuter line is coming and the need to reinvent downtown.”

The project will transform Hohman from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction, with center median parking and curb-side parallel parking that allows for a more pedestrian-friendly downtown in accordance with the master plan Speck helped create.

Community key to revising downtown Hammond, panel says An artist rendering shows a reimagined Hohman Avenue, one of the focal points of the city's downtown master plan.

“The Hohman Avenue closure includes closing the intersections of Fayette Street and Rimbach, as well as the continued closure of Muenich Court,” City Engineer Dean Button said. "Russell Street will remain open east of the West Lake corridor to Stateline Avenue. The contractor will post detours for motorists. Northbound residents using Hohman Avenue are urged to use Stateline, Sohl or Calumet avenues.”

Sibley Avenue will be open only to car traffic during construction. Trucks will continue to be prohibited on Hohman south of Michigan and Sibley east of Stateline during the construction period.