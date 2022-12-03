Holiday parade warms chilly morning

HAMMOND — Not even temperatures in the 20s could keep residents away Saturday from the Hammond Holiday Parade. While parents brought their coffees, children came prepared with bags for all that holiday candy.

“We get to be out with the kids and supporting our community,” said Eddie Belmore, working on the Hammond Optimists’ float. “This is for the kids and the community.”

Not too far behind was the float from First Baptist Church of Hammond. Abdel Judeh, the church’s youth pastor, noted, “When we go down Indianapolis Boulevard singing traditional Christmas carols, people along the street join us in singing, and I enjoy that.”

Roy Unruh brought his seven children, ages 1-16, whose minds were on candy, including Sour Patch Kids and Twix,

Sponsored by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the Common Council, the parade was preceded by the Santa Sprint Fun Run along Indianapolis Boulevard.

This year’s parade grand marshal was the cast of Towle Theater’s “A Fabulous 50’s Christmas” musical.

Mike and Cindy Higgins, members of the Highland Model A Club, decorated their 1931 Ford for the parade. The DeMotte couple is no stranger to parades, as Cindy commented, “We love seeing the people and celebrating the Christmas spirit.”

The Home Depot had a parade entry, including a truck with two first-timers at the festivities, Marcos Gomez and Yana Doe. “It’s cool, interesting,” Gomez said, with Doe adding, “We’re giving to the kids.”

No parade would be complete without musical units, including the combined bands of Morton and Hammond Central high schools.

Jacob Pritchard, a band director teaching at Morton, was expecting 60-70 students for the parade.

“I enjoy just having fun, getting in the winter spirit,” Pritchard said. “We love playing for the community.”

That playing continues Dec. 8 with the School City’s Hammond Arts & Performance Academy holiday concert at Morton High School.

Other musical and dancing units in the parade included Bishop Noll Institute and Scott Middle School, both in Hammond, and Thornton Fractional North High School.

Other schools in the parade included St. John Bosco and Purdue University Northwest. PNW officials were expecting 400 student-athletes to march.

Carl Trosien, hockey coach for the Purdue Pride, called the parade “good community relations. It’s a great way to kick off the Christmas season.”

PNW Director of Athletics Rick Costello added, “It’s great to give back to the city of Hammond, which, along with the residents, has given so much to Purdue Northwest. This is our 10th time in the parade, and we love to do it every year.”

Schoop’s of Hammond is also a parade regular, and this year owner Anastasia Smith brought 12 employees dressed as fries, cheeseburgers, Coke bottles and the eatery’s newest additions, pancakes and waffles.

“It’s fun,” Smith said of the parade. “It’s really great for employees. It boosts morale, and they have a good time.”

Those employees were armed with 2,000 coupons and 10,000 pieces of candy.

“We came prepared to make people happy, both adults and children,” Smith said.

Even Santa Claus was looking forward to the parade, citing “the smiles and the warmth you see in everyone, even in the cold weather. I enjoy the sights and sounds of the parade.”

Jaimie Gonzalez, a leader with Hammond Girl Scout Troop 15400, said her girls would join other troops in the parade.

“It’s a way to give back and celebrate the holiday together,” the scouting leader said.

Amanda Musgrove and Erin Rutherford brought their children. “I’m happy they still do the parade,” Rutherford said. “It’s wonderful how much the kids enjoy it.”

Michele Favela added, “The people here are so happy. It’s nice to see everybody home for the holidays.”

Favela also enjoyed the “cool” hats in past parades, including a turkey leg and flamingo head.

Megan Bailey came with her two boys, ages 8 and 10. “I love the camaraderie,” she said. “We’re all strangers, but we can all find something in common to talk about.”