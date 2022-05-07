Illinois company coming to Hammond, investing $30 million

HAMMOND — A family-owned meat processing company will be opening a new 120,000 square-foot facility in Hammond.

Operating out of Calumet City since 1963, Meats by Linz plans on building a new facility at the former Queen Anne Candy site at 628 Hoffman St. The project would include a $30 million investment in the city and would employ about 320 people. Director of Operations Zac Linz said the company's average wage is $27 an hour.

City Attorney David Westland said Hammond has been looking for someone to buy the land for some time now but has had issues because of the shape of the plot. He said Linz is the "first developer that is ready to rock."

"I don't know if there is a term higher than highest and best use, but this is the home run of uses for this property," Westland said.

During a Thursday meeting, the Hammond Redevelopment Commission approved a development agreement with Linz Enterprises LLC. The city will sell 628 Hoffman and a portion of 700 Hoffman to Linz at the appraised price of $622,000. However, if Linz begins construction, opens the facility and starts operating in the span of five years, the city will forgive 20% of the mortgage a year over five years, Westland explained.

"Meats by Linz is a great investment in Hammond, and the new jobs it will create will be felt all over the Region," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in a city news release.

The Redevelopment Commission approved the development agreement with a vote of 3-2: three yes, two absent.

