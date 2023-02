HAMMOND — An Illinois man is pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a machine gun.

Levar Tyms, 20, of Country Club Hills, Illinois appeared Wednesday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to admit he was guilty of possessing an unregistered machine gun last year.

The government alleges Tyms was driving through Gary the afternoon of March 9, 2022, when the police department’s automated license plate reader system identified the black Chrysler 300 he was in as having previously been reported stolen.

Two Gary police cars located the vehicle and chased it at a high rate of speed onto the westbound Borman Expressway.

Tyms lost control of the car, collided with two other vehicles and crashed into a drainage ditch on the north side of the interstate highway, near Indianapolis Boulevard.

Tyms, the sole occupant of the Chrysler, tried to flee on foot, but police soon captured him.

Officers searching the Chrysler four a .45-caliber Glock handgun equipped with a switch, a device that converts the Glock from semiautomatic to fully automatic, and an extended ammunition magazine.

Derrick Cannon, a task force officer for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, alleges Tyms admitted he bought the gun with the switch on the street for $900.

He said the gun probably would have cost about $500 without the switch, and he “caught a deal” because a Glock with a switch can cost $1,500.

The U.S. Attorney’s office charged Tyms a week later with a firearms violation for possessing a machine gun not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Tyms had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a jury trial next week. He could have faced up to 10 years in prison if he had been found guilty.

He signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s office. He gave up his right to make the government prove its case at trial, in return for the U.S. Attorney recommending he receive a more lenient sentence.

Tyms will remain in federal detention awaiting a decision by the court accepts to accept the terms of the plea agreement and set his sentencing date.

