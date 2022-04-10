Indiana historians gather at Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND — Historians from across Indiana gathered at Purdue University Northwest on Saturday to discuss issues like the Calumet Heritage Area, the power of the book, racial violence, activism in the urban Midwest and the Hoosier State's past.

Purdue Northwest's Hammond campus hosted the Indiana Association of Historians Conference for the first time. Historians gave presentations like “The Poor People of the Dump: Terre Haute's Forgotten Neighbor," "No-Go's: Rethinking the Indiana National Guard’s Role in Vietnam and Beyond” and “Standing Still: Discovering and Mapping Women’s History in Muncie, Indiana.”

"I've had a growing concern as an academic over the past few several years," Provost Kenneth (Chris) Holford said while introducing keynote speaker Emily Prifogle, an assistant professor of law and history at the University of Michigan. "I'm a biologist by training. In my area, it's things like climate change. Under the best circumstances, it might be called public confusion. Under the worst cases, it might be called anti-intellectualism. Certainly, if I look to the news media at night, I can see pundits willing to say just about anything and willing to support any decision without considering the intellectual part of the conversation. I know the same is true for history. There is revisionist history without appropriate peer review and taking things out of context. When we look at our country and what's going on, academics and other professionals in this area must do things like produce good scholarly work, distribute that widely and contextualize it so it's accessible for the public. That's a burden we all have."

He welcomed the historians to "the most diverse campus in the state among the four-year comprehensives."

"We're immensely proud of that and we're immensely proud of the students that we serve," he said.

Prifogle, who graduated from a high school in rural Shelby County before earning degrees from Indiana University, the University of Oxford, the University of California, Berkeley and Princeton University delivered the Robert M. Taylor Jr. Memorial Lecture entitled "Rethinking the History of Rural Education"

"The goal of universal education early on could only be met by thousands and thousands of one-room schools that were meted out a walker's distance," she said. "There was a school every mile or so, so students could walk there and walk home. There was an explosion of schools across the rural Midwest, providing a near-total education. Thousands of schools served as hubs for local civic activities, including church services, voting, town meetings, fundraisers, dances, picnics, holiday pageants, sporting events, theater. You name it, it happened at the schools. Rural schools had been the largest public institution for most of the 20th century in rural America."

School buildings served as community-defining infrastructure that literally defined the scope of social communities, she said. Well into the 20th century there were more than 7,000 school districts in Minnesota alone, many just elementary schools where a young woman would teach about 20 students. But that started to change when many schools were consolidated and closed.

"At the beginning of the 20th century, most schools meant greater access to education and facilitated greater civic participation," she said. "But by the time you get to the 1920s, education professionals start to see the problem as too many schools. Education professionals in the Progressive Era start to worry about the quality of education and worked with state governments to intervene, such as through state-mandated minimum standards."

Rural residents feared school closures and became political activists, but their rhetoric often mirrored that of those who opposed school integration. Outside intervention reshaped rural communities that resisted modernization and worried about losing their cultural identities.

"Through state consolidation legislation, federal intervention, integration or even education policies, rural communities have been reshaped for the last 100 years," she said. "Rural education is certainly better than it was in the era of one-room schools. Still, outcomes in rural communities remain below average across the board."

Prifogle also addressed her efforts to confront gender bias in academia by co-founding the Women Also Know History initiative. In the 21st century, women have attained 42% of history Ph.D.s and attained near parity in academic hiring, but more work needs to be done, she said.

"Women historians still experience persistent and well-documented biases in our profession, including underrepresentation in citation counts, publishing, peer review, grant awards, syllabi and conferences," she said. "The American Historical Association reports that even though women have achieved near parity in hiring, there remain gender biases in compensation, tenure positions, sexual harassment, maternal leave policies and other more subtle forms of discrimination. Essentially, every measure of an academic historian's professional life is affected by gender bias."

