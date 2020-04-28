INDOT to close Kennedy Avenue ramps overnight this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Interstate 80/94 ramps this week to conduct overnight roadwork.

The northbound and southbound Kennedy Avenue exit ramps on eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Wednesday night through Friday morning, if weather allows.

Crews will be working to remove and install crash attenuators at each location, according to INDOT.

INDOT is encouraging eastbound drivers to exit early on Indianapolis Boulevard or to continue past the Kennedy Avenue exit to S.R. 912/Cline Avenue as an alternate route.

The work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled if needed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.