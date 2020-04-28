You are the owner of this article.
INDOT to close Kennedy Avenue ramps overnight this week
INDOT to close Kennedy Avenue ramps overnight this week

Borman ramp

Motorists negotiate traffic construction cones that split the roadway on i-80/94.

 John Luke, file, The Times

HAMMOND — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Interstate 80/94 ramps this week to conduct overnight roadwork.

The northbound and southbound Kennedy Avenue exit ramps on eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Wednesday night through Friday morning, if weather allows.

Crews will be working to remove and install crash attenuators at each location, according to INDOT.

INDOT is encouraging eastbound drivers to exit early on Indianapolis Boulevard or to continue past the Kennedy Avenue exit to S.R. 912/Cline Avenue as an alternate route.

The work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled if needed.

