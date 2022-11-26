Inflation drives up the cost of residential development at former Bank Calumet building

HAMMOND — The transformation of the former Bank Calumet building has begun; however, the cost of the project has increased.

Michigan City-based Hohman LLC plans on bringing about 100 market-rate apartments and about 7,000 square feet of commercial space to the historic building, which is located at 5231 Hohman Ave. The project plan includes a fitness center and a co-working lounge.

The Hammond Common Council approved a $24 million development agreement for the project in May. The agreement includes an incentive of $5 million in Tax Incremental Financing revenue from the city.

Inflation and supply chain issues have increased the total project cost to $28 million, Councilwoman Janet Venecz, D-at-large, explained during a Nov. 14 meeting. The council unanimously approved amending the development agreement, increasing the TIF incentive from $5 million to $5.75 million.

Originally built in 1924, the nine-story bank tower was Hammond's largest homegrown financial institution for decades. Then in 2006, First Midwest Bank, which was recently absorbed by Old National Bank, bought it out. First Midwest closed the building in 2015. The 112-foot-tall structure has been vacant ever since.

Venecz said rehabilitation of the property began in September and is "moving forward quickly." Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson has said construction will likely last a year to 18 months.

The apartment complex is part of Hammond's larger downtown redevelopment, which began in 2018 when the city hired planner Jeff Speck to help "reimagine" the area.

Much of the redevelopment involves bringing housing to the downtown area. Tailor Row, a $25 million apartment complex, is coming to an underutilized parking lot off Hohman Avenue. Tailor Row will have 208 units, a bottom floor filled with commercial space and an outdoor plaza.

And the Madison Lofts apartment complex is planned for the northeast corner of Sibley Street and Hohman Avenue. The development will be five stories tall and consist of about 55 residential units and 87,000 square feet of retail.