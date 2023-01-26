It’s snow good: Volleyball goes outdoors at PNW

After giving the Region the Twinkie-eating contest, Purdue University Northwest has introduced another intramural activity: snow volleyball.

Using a special water-resistant ball, outdoor spikers played on the sand volleyball court Thursday outside the PNW Fitness & Recreation Center in Hammond.

Among those players to brave the 22-degree weather was Abdelrahmen Ahmed, 19, a first-year student originally from Alexandria, Egypt.

“It’s interesting and I like sports,” said Ahmed, a criminal justice and sign language major. He has also participated in soccer, martial arts, wrestling, handball and volleyball.

“This is something new for me. I like to see what my limits are.”

The campus is marking the 70th anniversary of intramurals. The university introduced intramurals in 1952 with four activities and now offers more than 40 activities, not all sports-related.

“We always try to add a new program, a unique program, every year,” said Matt Dudzik, PNW’s assistant director of facilities and intramurals. “You don’t have to be athletic, either. That’s what makes our programs unique.”

Examples of PNW intramurals include baking, fishing, combat archery, dodgeball and ghost-hunting. Ghost-hunters spooked their way around campus buildings last April and October.

The program also introduced an “intramural” activity for students to display their artistic talents around campus.

“I love volleyball, and I play it Friday nights in a local gym with my buddies,” said Josiah Kuypers, 20, a sophomore from Schererville.

Kuypers, one of 12 students to try snow volleyball, displayed his spiking skills while keeping his hands warm. The sand was wet, but the math major came equipped with no-grip gym shoes purchased at a thrift store.

Dudzik said snow volleyball is “huge” in Europe and “it’s trying to catch on in this country.”

Snow volleyball was a trial sport at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Athletes from several countries played, wearing warmer clothing, gloves and soccer cleats.

The PNW version, Dudzik explained, followed basic volleyball rules, with some variations for snow-mobility. With six players on each side, some athletes displayed their soccer skills on the court. Others showed their ability at two-handed hits and saving a ball before it went out of bounds.

Dudzik said PNW is trying the coed sport on a trial basis. Depending on response, further games may be scheduled. The school just began promoting the event this week.

Some participants are no strangers to cold weather.

Anthony Caserta, 24, from Perth, Ontario, Canada, was among several PNW hockey players to participate. “Somebody asked me to play, so I thought I’d try it. I played volleyball in high school," the hockey center and fitness management major explained.

When the Hammond campus opened intramurals in 1952, it offered basketball, baseball, table tennis and volleyball. With no home gym, the school offered basketball outside what is now the Gyte Building. Neighboring schools hosted other intramurals. When Purdue opened its fitness center in 1980, intramurals had a new home.

Thursday's game did attract varsity volleyball players, including Aly Dees, 21, a junior middle blocker from Bakersfield, California. “It’s fun, unique, different,” the psychology major said. “The sand’s hard to move in, plus the snow makes it slick.”

Ravi Singhal, 28, from Mumbai, India, was brave enough to wear shorts. “I love playing volleyball,” said Singhal, who is pursuing a master’s degree in computer science, “and I thought this would be cool for me.”

And the Twinkie contest? Dudzik said it might be coming in March, with cupcakes possibly used this year.