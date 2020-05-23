IUN, PNW offer free student applications through August

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Northwest Indiana universities are extending application fee waivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest will offer free applications to prospective students through Aug. 1.

IUN typically charges a $35 fee to apply. The Gary campus first offered the application fee waivers via local high school counselors on March 26, said Dorothy Frink, the university's director of admissions.

A week later, the office extended its free applications publicly for those not in direct contact with school counselors.

IUN has also waived its SAT and ACT testing requirements in admissions due to the pandemic.

Adult scholarships, transfer student scholarships and first-time freshman scholars are available to those with a demonstrated financial need on a first come, first served basis, Frink said.

Purdue Northwest is offering a waiver of its typical $25 application fee.