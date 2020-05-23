You are the owner of this article.
IUN, PNW offer free student applications through August
IUN, PNW offer free student applications through August

Students listen to several professors speak at a post-election forum in 2016 at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus. Both the Hammond and Westville campuses participated by connecting and broadcasting via a Web camera.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Two Northwest Indiana universities are extending application fee waivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest will offer free applications to prospective students through Aug. 1.

IUN typically charges a $35 fee to apply. The Gary campus first offered the application fee waivers via local high school counselors on March 26, said Dorothy Frink, the university's director of admissions.

A week later, the office extended its free applications publicly for those not in direct contact with school counselors.

IUN has also waived its SAT and ACT testing requirements in admissions due to the pandemic.

IUN to waive SAT and ACT test scores for fall 2020 admission

Adult scholarships, transfer student scholarships and first-time freshman scholars are available to those with a demonstrated financial need on a first come, first served basis, Frink said.

Purdue Northwest is offering a waiver of its typical $25 application fee.

The university first extended free applications to students through April 30. PNW admissions officials have since extended the waiver period through Aug. 1 and will be implementing SAT and ACT test optional policies in its fall 2020 and 2021 admissions, PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone said.

Both IUN and PNW have established committees to study the safe reopening of campuses this fall, including the possible implementation of rotational scheduling and online and learning hybrids.

PNW will waive application fees for prospective students through the end of the month

"We recognize that these unusual times have caused additional financial challenges for many families," Falzone said. "While our staff continues to work remotely at this time, admissions counselors are available to answer prospective students' questions, meet virtually and provide virtual visits to learn more about our Hammond and Westville campuses, the student experience and academics."

More information about admissions requirements at IUN and PNW is available at iun.edu/admissions and discover.pnw.edu.

