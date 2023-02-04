GARY — Indiana University Northwest received $110,00 in grants from various community organizations with the intent to perform a housing study and create a dedicated entrepreneurship facility.

The bulk of that money, $94,000, comes in the form of a READI grant and is going toward the housing study, the university announced Friday. Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. provided this money so IUN can conduct an analysis of the Northwest Indiana housing market.

The funders hope the study’s findings will support regional developers in advocating for and developing specific housing strategies across the seven-county region. IUN plans to begin data collection and analysis in summer 2023 and release a final report of its findings in summer 2024.

Meanwhile, the Procter & Gamble Fund, the philanthropic arm of the pharmaceuticals company, is giving IUN $16,000.

Enrollment in entrepreneurship coursework at IUN has grown by 80% over the previous five years, according to the university. That’s why the university plans to use this money to create the RedHawk Entrepreneur Center on campus.

“Together, the integration of real-time simulations into the entrepreneurship curriculum and the launch of an entrepreneur center will form a pathway improving student outcomes, inspiring innovative mindsets, nurturing career development and fostering entrepreneurial success,” Cynthia Roberts, dean of the School of Business and Economics, said.

The center will be a dedicated space for entrepreneurship career development.

“IU Northwest is grateful to be the recipient of this external funding,” Chancellor Ken Iwama said. “When our campus thrives, so does our region. Through these projects, IU Northwest can continue to do what we do best, which is to enrich minds, advance lives and build better and stronger communities.”

