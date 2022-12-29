Judge rejects Franciscan's appeal of Hammond ruling

HAMMOND — The emergency room for the city’s 124-year-old downtown hospital clings to life in the waning moments of 2022.

Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce D. Parent denied a plea by Franciscan Health Hammond’s lawyers Thursday afternoon to let the Mishawaka-based hospital chain close the downtown health center.

Now, Franciscan attorneys are asking the Indiana Court of Appeals in Indianapolis to overrule Parent’s decision last week forcing Franciscan to keep the ER open nine more months.

The hospital has been on life support since Franciscan announced plans in May 2021 to demolish the 226-bed hospital and replace it with a downsized health center offering 24/7 emergency services.

But Franciscan reversed itself Nov. 3 and said emergency services must close by year’s end, arguing in court that the location's financial well-being was collapsing to the point of being inoperable.

Attorney for Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed suit 11 days ago, asking Parent to find that Franciscan had broken its promise to the city to keep a downsized presence in downtown Hammond.

Franciscan's lawyers argued last week that their state license for the Hammond facility, at Hohman Avenue and Douglas Street, expires Saturday and they are unable to find employees to staff it after New Year’s Eve.

They further argued that emergency services are available to Hammond residents in neighboring communities, including at Franciscan hospitals in Munster and Dyer.

Parent sided with the city last week and enjoined Franciscan from either closing its downtown ER or reducing its services the next nine months.

Franciscan made its last-ditch attempt Wednesday to change Parent’s mind.

Parent signed an order Thursday, again denying Franciscan relief from his order.

The judge said there is no need for him to revisit this issue, having heard hours of arguments from both sides and carefully deliberated over his decision last week.

“The problem the court has with (Franciscan’s) insistence that it cannot operate safely is that it is untestable, largely unproveable and certainly not proven here,” he said.

Robert Anderson, a Merrillville attorney representing Franciscan, told The Times after court: “We were, of course, disappointed in Judge Parent‘s ruling on our motion to stay the ruling pending appeal.

“Franciscan really does believe that it is not in patients' best interests to be treated at the Franciscan Health Hammond facility when there are fully staffed and available Hospital facilities just down the road.

“Shortly after receiving Judge Parent's order, denying our motion for relief from his preliminary injunction, we filed an emergency motion with the Indiana Court of Appeals to stay the injunction pending appeal."

Franciscan has further filed a motion for a change of judge in any future proceedings in the case.

Anderson declined to comment on the reason for the change-of-judge request which, under Indiana court rules, is automatically granted once without having to state the legal grounds for a change.

McDermott, who earlier praised Parent’s decision to keep the hospital open, couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.