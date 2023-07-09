HAMMOND — The honeybee popped out of Ed Bell’s mouth and crawled up his cheek.

“I always take a snack with me when I’m out here,” the beekeeper joked.

Bell, also known as Dr. B, explained that the small pollinator posed no real threat because it is a male bee, also known as a drone, which means he does not have a stinger.

Standing on the lawn of the Federal Courthouse in Hammond, Bell lifted the lid off one of the wooden hives. Using a metal handheld “bee tool,” he removed the waxy frames, carefully inspecting each. Thousands of bees buzzed around the hive, building honeycomb, delivering pollen and tending to the countless tiny, rice-shaped eggs. The courthouse lawn is home to two hives, each filled with about 80,000 bees.

“This is absolutely how you want the hive looking this time of year,” Bell said as he removed a dripping piece of honeycomb.

As the southern Chicago apiary manager for Best Bees, Bell tends hives throughout the area. When he visits the Hammond hives, he takes careful notes. These bees go beyond honey production and pollination; they are playing a key role in a federal research project.

Walking the talk

In 2014, President Barack Obama issued a federal memorandum, “Creating a Federal Strategy to Promote the Health of Honey Bees and Other Pollinators.” It came after beekeepers began to report unusually high losses of hives starting in 2006, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Pollinators are crucially important to the natural environment and the U.S. economy. Researchers say bees are responsible for 1 of every 3 bites of food people eat. Through honey production and pollination, bees contribute billions of dollars to the economy every year.

Several factors have contributed to reduced bee populations, including the use of pesticides, development, the fragmentation of bee habitat, and the rise of the invasive varroa mite.

Obama’s memorandum led to the creation of an interagency Pollinator Health Task Force and a national pollinator strategy. As part of that strategy, the General Service’s Administration launched a pollinator’s initiative, placing hives at 11 federally owned properties in spring 2022.

The courthouse in Hammond and the Federal Archives Records Center in Chicago were chosen as hive locations. There are also hives in Maryland, Colorado and New Hampshire.

The GSA is working with the Boston-based company Best Bees to maintain the hives.

Rich Falzone, the property manager for the courthouse, said the pollinator initiative is all about actually “walking the talk” when it comes to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The honey harvested from the hives is analyzed in a lab. By looking at the pollen content, scientists can tell which plant species the bees pollinated and how far they foraged. This information will be used to guide planting recommendations.

Proof is in pollen

A cloud of bees buzzed around the European beech tree. Bell explained that one of the hives had decided to “swarm,” or split off and create a hive in the nearby tree. Bees swarm when they feel the current hive has gotten too crowded; the old queen travels to the new hive, and the remaining bees get to work creating their own queen.

Dotted with sugar maples, burr oaks, honey locusts, sweet gums and more, the courthouse lawn offers the bees an array of swarming location options.

Falzone, who is a certified Master Gardener, said the 6½-acre property boasts more than 150 trees, 20 cultivars and four pollinator beds filled with native plants like milkweed, golden privet, asters and black-eyed Susans.

“This is like the perfume counter at Marshall Field,” Falzone said as he inspected a fragrant patch of purple cone flowers. “If you stand here long enough, you’ll see all kinds of things buzzing around and pollinating, not just bees.”

Bees pollinate plants when they are collecting pollen to feed to their developing offspring. When a bee lands on a flower, tiny hairs all over the insect’s body collect grains of pollen. As bees buzz from flower to flower, the pollen is transferred, fertilizing the plant ovaries, resulting in the production of seeds.

The pollen bees collect is mixed with nectar. After the concoction ferments a bit it becomes “bee bread” and is fed to the larvae, Bell explained.

Studies have shown that larvae fed a diverse array of pollen seem to develop faster, helping the hive have a better survival rate.

“It’s just like with your own diet, it’s good to have a range of things,” Bell said.

Analysis of last year’s honey harvest showed that the Hammond bees had a foraging range of about 5 miles. The bees also foraged on 15 plant species.

The courthouse lawn is a sort of pollinator oasis, Falzone said, adding that the landscape is “pretty bleak, horticulturally.”

Because it has food, water and shelter, the property gives migrating pollinators a place to rest during their lengthy journeys. The West Lake Corridor train expansion is being constructed right next to the courthouse. Falzone hopes to establish another native-plants garden near the tracks because pollinators use landmarks like railroads, rivers and creeks to navigate during migration.

Falzone said residents can do their part to help pollinators by planting their own native-plants gardens and by encouraging their neighbors to do the same.

“Just planting one seed could start a tidal wave.”

