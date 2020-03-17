$400K check from Hammond jump-starts Boys & Girls Club's capital campaign

HAMMOND — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana kicked off the public phase of its Hammond club’s $1.6 million capital campaign March 9 with a $400,000 gift from the city of Hammond.
While Sheila Jefferson, director of the Hammond club, is looking forward to a new teaching kitchen and enhanced equipment for children, she added, ”I’ll be happy to have doors that close and locks that actually lock.”
Ryan Smiley, CEO of Boys & Girls’ Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, said the Hammond campaign currently sits at $1.49 million. That includes a $500,000 anonymous donation which was matched dollar for dollar.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the $400,000 comes from the city’s discretionary gaming funds. The city has supported other local nonprofits, the mayor said, including the Hammond YMCA.
A former club member, McDermott said the club helps a part of the city with its share of poverty. Plus, he said, “This project will attract 300 families. What kind of mayor turns his back on 300 families?”
Under the project, Smiley continued, changes will come to the building interior, though the footprint of the building remains.
Plans call for the Hammond site to be the first among the 10 clubs in Lake and Porter counties to have a dedicated teen center, converted from the existing garage.
“Teens don’t want to hang out with third graders,” Smiley said. “We want to give them a space of their own.”
Additional renovations include:
• New restrooms designed by age
• Concession stand off the existing gym
• Digital music recording studio
• Expanded cafeteria with a teaching kitchen
• Two-story rock climbing wall
• Renovated gymnasium
• STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) room
• Community conference room
“Safety is paramount in the design,” said Smiley, noting that plans include a more secure entrance area.
The club is located just north of the new middle-high school under construction, and Smiley hopes to continue working with school officials.
“Hammond schools understand our expanded vision,” Smiley said. “We want to build something kids in Hammond want and deserve.”
Work is scheduled to begin April 1 and conclude by this August. During construction, the club will be leasing the now-closed Lafayette Elementary School for activities.
The Hammond club’s current daily attendance stands at 185-200, with annual membership of 500. With this renovation, club officials expect daily attendance to increase to more than 300 and annual membership up by 25%.
Tanya Leetz of Munster, board chair for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, said the building project provides “lots of opportunities for kids to grow and develop, as a whole, in a safe environment.”
Jefferson thanked the city for giving back to the community and looking out for the “future of our kids.”
Jamarion Evans, 16, a junior at Morton High School and Hammond club member for six years, loves the building project, especially the teen room.
“It’s great for teens to be separated from the rest of the kids,” Evans said. “This is an opportunity for us to mature and get on with our lives.”