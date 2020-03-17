$400K check from Hammond jump-starts Boys & Girls Club's capital campaign

HAMMOND — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana kicked off the public phase of its Hammond club’s $1.6 million capital campaign March 9 with a $400,000 gift from the city of Hammond.

While Sheila Jefferson, director of the Hammond club, is looking forward to a new teaching kitchen and enhanced equipment for children, she added, ”I’ll be happy to have doors that close and locks that actually lock.”

Ryan Smiley, CEO of Boys & Girls’ Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, said the Hammond campaign currently sits at $1.49 million. That includes a $500,000 anonymous donation which was matched dollar for dollar.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the $400,000 comes from the city’s discretionary gaming funds. The city has supported other local nonprofits, the mayor said, including the Hammond YMCA.

A former club member, McDermott said the club helps a part of the city with its share of poverty. Plus, he said, “This project will attract 300 families. What kind of mayor turns his back on 300 families?”

Under the project, Smiley continued, changes will come to the building interior, though the footprint of the building remains.