Lake County prosecutor raises awareness during domestic violence awareness month

LAKE COUNTY — With the start of October, the Lake County Prosecutor's Office is raising awareness of domestic abuse and its effects on the community, as well as resources for those in need of help.

A total of 415 domestic violence cases were prosecuted in Lake County during 2020 and a total of 300 have been prosecuted this year so far since January 2021, according to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. Officials said that this data does not include aggravated assault cases, which can also be domestic incidents.

Prosecutor Bernard Carter said that more than 40% of women and 27% of men experience some form of intimate partner violence at some point in their lives.

"During these past two years of the pandemic, abusers and victims have been forced to stay home together without much outside interaction or access to victim services," Carter said. "This, coupled with major increased family stressors like loss of employment or financial strain, can and, most likely will, lead to an increase of abuse and violence."

Carter said people should be aware of telltale signs of abuse that span beyond physical marks and injuries, which include isolation, personality changes, loss of self-esteem, showing anxiety about their relationship and more.