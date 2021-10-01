Lake County prosecutor raises awareness during domestic violence awareness month

LAKE COUNTY — With the start of October, the Lake County Prosecutor's Office is raising awareness of domestic abuse and its effects on the community, as well as resources for those in need of help.
A total of 415 domestic violence cases were prosecuted in Lake County during 2020 and a total of 300 have been prosecuted this year so far since January 2021, according to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. Officials said that this data does not include aggravated assault cases, which can also be domestic incidents.
Prosecutor Bernard Carter said that more than 40% of women and 27% of men experience some form of intimate partner violence at some point in their lives.
"During these past two years of the pandemic, abusers and victims have been forced to stay home together without much outside interaction or access to victim services," Carter said. "This, coupled with major increased family stressors like loss of employment or financial strain, can and, most likely will, lead to an increase of abuse and violence."
Carter said people should be aware of telltale signs of abuse that span beyond physical marks and injuries, which include isolation, personality changes, loss of self-esteem, showing anxiety about their relationship and more.
"Our office takes domestic violence very seriously and we want to do everything we can to eliminate it in our county and state," Carter said. "During the past legislative session, prosecutors advocated for two new laws to combat domestic violence."
The first new law passed was Senate Enrolled Act 79, which strengthens penalties in domestic battery cases where the defendant has a past conviction for strangulation. The second was Senate Enrolled Act 81, which provided additional training for police officers on how to properly investigate sexual assault cases, Carter said.
In 2020, The U.S. Department of Justice carried out more than 500 domestic violence charges involving firearms, including cases in Northwest Indiana.
Of the more than 500 cases, 13 of them were handled by the Northern District Indiana courts in Hammond, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. The cases include 337 domestic violence felon in possession of a firearm charges, 54 possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order charges, and 142 possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, one-in-six homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner.
“Nearly half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner,” Domestic Violence Working Group Director Regina Lombardo said. “The ATF is committed to aggressively pursuing prohibited possession of firearms due to domestic violence convictions and certain protective orders. It is another way we prevent violent gun crime within our communities.”
Local organizations can offer help to victims, such as the St. Jude House based in Crown Point, which can be reached at 219-662-7066 or the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 800-254-1286. More information can be found on their site at www.stjudehouse.org.
The Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, based in Highland, also offers help for those who have survived sexual abuse. Staff can be reached at a 24-hour call line at 219-218-2552 or individuals can visit fairhavenrcc.org for more information.
For more information or to find resources to receive help if someone is a victim of domestic violence, people can visit www.thehotline.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.