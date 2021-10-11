Landlord gets another chance to challenge order to remove apartments from single-family dwelling

HAMMOND — A Hammond landlord ordered by the city to tear out the five apartments he's rented to tenants in what once was a single-family home is getting a chance to challenge the administrative process that led to that order.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently overturned a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann that held the legal issues raised by landlord Jose Andrade already had been addressed and resolved by Indiana state courts, and there was no reason to litigate the case again in federal court.

While the appeals court agreed Andrade is a "state-court loser" who generally would be barred from pursuing subsequent litigation in federal court, it also determined Andrade's claim he was denied due process by the Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety, prior to the state court action, is sufficiently distinct to qualify as the basis for a federal lawsuit.

Specifically, Andrade says the Hammond board acted improperly when it did not comply with his subpoena for city records and exceeded its statutory authority by making a zoning determination.

"The complaint alleges, at most, an independent prior injury that the state court failed to remedy and not an injury caused by the state court judgment," the appeals court said.